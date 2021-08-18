Mathira removes her photos from Instagram

Actress Mathira has deleted all her photos and videos from her social media handles.

Suddenly, the 29-year-old model left her 749k fans curious over her recent move but now she has revealed the reason to delete the photos through Instagram story.

After deleting the pictures, she put up a story to explain her 749K followers on Instagram. She has posted a story to tell her fans that the reason behind removing all the posts is solely religious as she deleted all posts in respect of Muharram.

“I have removed my pictures for something. These 10 days of Muharram are different for every person. I attend Majalis and all so I don t want my profile to have any pictures that are inappropriate for this month”, she wrote.

Furthermore, she also said that everyone has their own moral values and requested all to refrain from throwing accusations and hate comments.

“Everyone has their own way of life, please stop questioning and accusing me,” Mathira maintained. Currently, there are only two posts on Mathira s Instagram account.

Mathira’s account which boasted thousands of pictures of her is now left with only two. Her Instagram profile only has two pictures on it now. Both of them are posts relating to Muharram and the incident of Karbala. She has also changed her Instagram icon to that of a Hadith.