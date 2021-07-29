‘It’s a shame’: Sajal Aly addresses to rising domestic violence cases in country

Famous Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, addressed the rising domestic violence cases in the country.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sajal touched on women’s safety in the country.

She wrote, “It’s a shame that no woman is safe in this country”.

Sharing a post by account Brown Feminist reading, the actor stated:

“When you reject the [domestic violence] bill, the culprits of these crimes are exactly the kind of people you protect.”

Sajal went on to add, “anyone who continues to be silent is still protecting those people.”