Sindh secretariat’s education office to run with 50 pc staff due to escalating Covid cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government decided to cut 50 per cent of its staff in the secretariat’s school education and literacy department as covid cases continued to escalate beyond control.

The department of education in the secretariat will continue with 50 pc attendance while the remaining half will operate remotely, a notification confirmed on Tuesday.

The notification released also stated that there shall be strict implementation of the SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance and the staff shall be on rota from immediate effect.

Vaccination for the staffers will be mandatory and will furnish their certificates to the department. Additionally, it said there will be no visitors to the department due to covid.

It said the field offices of the school education and literacy department will have to abide by the same instructions.

A tweet earlier today stated that the provincial government is in talks to assess the situation cropped up by Covid incidence following the task force meeting huddled today.