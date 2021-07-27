Punjab’s digital policing system in tatters as employees not made permanent in 7 years

FAISALABAD: In Faisalabad, the front desk employees in the police stations running the digital policing system are still without permanent status after 7 years, as a result of which the helpless employees started saying goodbye to the police department. Twenty-two of the 145 front desk employees quit their jobs out of frustration, while the rest are either protesting or forced to quit. The salaries of the front desk employees have not been increased by a single rupee since their inception and they are not being made permanent.

Punjab police officials set up front desks in Faisalabad police stations in 2015 to eradicate police station culture and recruited civilian youth on a contract basis. They were tasked with computerizing the collection of applications, registration of cases, completion of diaries and paragraphs, etc. So that the citizens can get rid of Muhararr Kraisi and the citizens can easily apply in the police stations.

145 PSA and SSA employees were recruited at the front desks set up in 42 police stations of Faisalabad district. Including dozens of highly educated girls but 7 years have passed since they were recruited but to date, their salaries have not been increased nor are they being made permanent. At the same time, according to government policies, the salaries of Front Desk employees are being slashed in the name of national and religious festivals and in the name of the Dam and Corona Fund, on which these employees are also expressing their concerns.

The front desk employees have been given many more tasks by the police officials along with their duties including character certificates, medical doctorate, IG Punjab Complaints Cell applications online, biometric attendance system, and online policing of all police records from 2010 to date. Thus the workload on the front desk employees has increased manifold but no hearing is being held regarding their demands. Due to which the front desk employees posted in Faisalabad police stations have become discouraged and not only are leaving the department but also strikes and protests are being planned.

In this regard, the spokesman of the district police said that the matter is being taken up with the provincial police officials regarding the problems of the front desk employees. And all their issues are being resolved on a priority basis. However, if any employee is found to be on strike, legal action will be taken against him.