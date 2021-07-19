Ahmed Ali Akbar and Saboor star in ‘Parizaad’; a drama based on pain and deceit

The much-anticipated drama serial of the year ‘Parizaad,’ directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem of ‘Raqs-e-Bismil’ and ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’ fame, is ready to take the audiences on an emotional ride of pain, deceit and misery of its main characters when society fails to see them beyond their physical appearances.

Based on the novel by the same title, the story revolves around the main character Parizaad, played by the versatile Ahmed Ali Akbar, a pure heart and a gifted individual but someone who does not meet our society’s standard of beauty and success. The drama unfolds an interesting and unconventional story about the struggles of Parizaad as he navigates through his life. The serial also features the very talented Saboor Aly in a new avatar. Her character is also in contrast to the standards of feminine beauty set by society. Beginning from today (Tuesday), the serial is produced under the banner of MD Productions and boasts a stellar cast comprising the industry’s finest artists Noman Ijaz, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hussain, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi, Malik Hamid Raza, Nadia Afgan, Paras Masroor, Saad Azhar, Dilnasheen Mazhar, Tahira Imam, Ismat Zaidi, Anjum Habibi, Faiz Chuhan, Saleem Mairaj, Nargis Rasheed, Munazzah Arif, Jaun Elia, Raza Abid, Salma Hassan and others.