PM Imran Khan visits Samarkand during Uzbekistan trip

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while on a trip to Uzbekistan, took to Twitter on Saturday to share his experience of his yesterday’s trip to Samarkand.

“It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century,” PM Imran Khan tweeted.

It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century. Visited the tombs of Amir Taimur pic.twitter.com/aIXSVdIVxr — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2021

He said he visited the tombs of Amir Taimur and Imam Bokhari in this historic city.

The prime minister paid a two-day long official visit to Uzbekistan. During his stay in Tashkent, he inaugurated and addressed Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum, led delegation-level talks with top Uzbek officials, and addressed an international conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, he met Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrel.

Wrapping up his official engagements in Tashkent, he traveled to Uzbekistan’s historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.