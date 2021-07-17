‘Pride of Performance’ winner polo player Ejaz passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan’s international polo player Risaldar Major Ejaz Hussain breathed his last in Sargodha the other day. He was a 5-handicap player, and also reared and trained polo ponies at Pakistan Army’s famous Remount Veterinary and Farms Corps. Horses and polo remained his life long passion. For his services to polo in different roles he was awarded the coveted President’s Pride of Performance Award. Risaldar Major Ejaz Hussain was buried with military honours led by the President’s Bodyguard.













