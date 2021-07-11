Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, July 12, 2021


Kartik Aaryan mourns demise of grandfather

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday. Paying homage to his grandfather, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a childhood pic of himself being cradled by his ‘Naanu’.The photo was accompanied by a little note which read, “Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu”. In the picture, Kartik was seen dressed in a cute red outfit, while his grandfather held him with all the love and warmth. The picture shows a close bond between Kartik and his ‘naanu’. Minutes after the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor shared the news, fans and well-wishers extended condolences to him and his family. Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Nimrat Kaur sent in prayers too. Pednekar dropped a folded hand emoji on the post. “May his soul rest in peace. Take care,” a social media user commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of projects in his kitty, including `Satyanarayan Ki Katha`, `Bhool Bhulaiya 2` and `Dhamaka`.

Submit a Comment