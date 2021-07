Kartik Aaryan mourns demise of grandfather

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s maternal grandfather passed away on Sunday. Paying homage to his grandfather, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a childhood pic of himself being cradled by his ‘Naanu’.The photo was accompanied by a little note which read, “Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu”. In the picture, Kartik was seen dressed in a cute red outfit, while his grandfather held him with all the love and warmth. The picture shows a close bond between Kartik and his ‘naanu’. Minutes after the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor shared the news, fans and well-wishers extended condolences to him and his family. Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Nimrat Kaur sent in prayers too. Pednekar dropped a folded hand emoji on the post. “May his soul rest in peace. Take care,” a social media user commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of projects in his kitty, including `Satyanarayan Ki Katha`, `Bhool Bhulaiya 2` and `Dhamaka`.