Ayeza Khan pays heartfelt tribute to madam Noor Jehan

Ayeza Khan, a leading Pakistani actress, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Madam Noor Jehan, the “Queen of Melody,” in new photos.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram to share some stunning images from her upcoming project, in which she is dressed in Noor Jehan’s signature style.

Ayeza Khan captioned the pictures, “Geeti As Madam Noor Jehan.”

She also posted a touching tribute alongside a throwback photo of the ‘Queen of Melody.’

Ayeza Khan wrote, “The moment I saw myself in the mirror in this look, I had goosebumps. It was absolutely unbelievable. Of course never in a million year could I come close to a legacy like hers, but to feel a little part of Madam Noor Jehan in me, in this moment, I got so hysterical. My idol, forever. #queenofhearts #madamnoorjehan.”

In the comments section of Ayeza Khan’s Instagram posts, fans and fellow showbiz stars showered her with love.