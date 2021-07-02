Government considers increasing PIA fights, to help stranded Pakistanis

KARACHI: Due to thousands of Pakistanis being stranded abroad due to flight cancellations by foreign airlines, the government of Pakistan is considering increasing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

According to sources, the government is considering giving the PIA instructions to increase flights, using larger planes in order to help the stranded Pakistanis.

Foreign airlines booked extra flights due to the relaxation of COVID restrictions before the NCOC meeting on June 29, but had to cancel the flights after the COVID restrictions decision-making body decided against any relaxation.

As a result, airlines cancelled their previously booked tickets, which Pakistanis had purchased at a higher price.

Thousands of Pakistanis in Turkey and Doha have had their tickets cancelled, causing them mental distress.

Two International Airlines cancelled their scheduled flights to Pakistan from the United States on June 1st, following Pakistan’s decision to limit international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the cancellation of the flights, Pakistanis in the United States who wanted to return home face are facing difficulties.