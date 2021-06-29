Rafi Group to host Open House in Islamabad

Pakistan’s renowned Real Estate Developer Rafi Group is holding an Open House Event from July 01 till to July 03 at Marriot Hotel Islamabad for Green Palms Housing Project.

The event is being organized for investors seeking lucrative investment opportunity in Gwadar. Rafi Group will provide details on the current development status of the City of Gwadar as well as Green Palms Housing Project. Officials from Rafi Group are present at the Open House for the guidance and support ofinvestors and will help them book their plot on the spot.

The aim of the event isto reach to the clients in the proximity of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi, inform them about the fast-track development happening in the Chinese Backed Smart Port City of Gwadar and provide them with a beneficial investment opportunity in Green Palms.

Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar holds approved NOC of 1065 acres of land making it the largest Private Housing Project in Gwadar. It is a state-of-the-art project planned in order to meet the rising housing needs of Gwadar and provide opportunity for all Pakistanis to invest.