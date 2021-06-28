All transgenders declared eligible in Ehsaas Kafalat as per BISP board decision

The Benazir Income Support Programme Board in its 50th meeting held here Monday under the Ehsaas framework approved inclusion of all transgenders in Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

As per the decision, transgenders holding valid CNICs will be brought into the fold of Ehsaas Kafaalat.

The programme will provide stipend of Rs 2,000 a month along with savings bank account. Transgenders usually live as a separate community; all transgenders in a household will be declared as Kafaalat beneficiaries.

Among the other important decisions, the Board also approved establishment of 154 district level Ehsaas Centers modelled on the One window Ehsaas Center in Sitara Market in Islamabad.

This will enable all services to be accessed under one roof, greatly facilitating beneficiaries. Work in this will commence immediately.

The first One Window Ehsaas Centre was opened by the Prime Minister in the federal capital on June 9, 2021 to deliver all Ehsaas services through a single window.

The Board also ratified enhancement of Ehsaas’ education stipends to secondary and higher secondary levels.

The new conditional cash transfer programme is aimed at helping underprivileged families to educate their primary school going children till higher secondary level.

The programme will be commencing from next month in all districts of the country.

With an additional emphasis for girls to access secondary and higher secondary education, the enhanced Ehsaas education stipends offer higher stipend amounts for them in comparison to boys; girls get Rs 4,000 per quarter and boys get Rs 3,500 per quarter.

The programme design allows all payments to be made bio metrically to mothers of enrolled children.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “According to Ehsaas strategy post-COVID, the secondary and higher education stipends will empower low-income households with improved access to education till 12th grade”.

The Board also gave approval for the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Utility Stores Corporation for Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy programme.

The Board also granted approval for the budget 2021/22 on the recommendation of the Finance committee. Many other decisions related to operations were taken.