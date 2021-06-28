Hascol excluded from list of eligible securities: NCCPL

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) on Monday excluded M/s Hascol Petroleum from the list of eligible securities after the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) placed the oil company into the defaulter segment. In a notice sent to the PSX on Monday, the NCCPL said that placement of M/s Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL) in the defaulter’s segment with effective from June 28, 2021, leads to action under Clauses 7A.3.5 and 7B.3.1.4 of NCCPL Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, in pursuance of provisions stipulated in the above referred clauses of NCCPL Regulations, 2015, M/s Hascol Petroleum Limited shall be excluded from the list of SLB Eligible Securities, MF Eligible Securities and MTS eligible Securities with effect from Monday, June 28, 2021.













