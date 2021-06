KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs. 200.

According to the Sindh Barter Bazaar Jewelers Association, after an increase of Rs 200, the value of a tola of gold in the country has gone up to Rs 1,9,500.

The barter Association said that the value of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 172 to Rs 93,879.

According to the association, the price of gold in the global exchange market fell by four dollars to 1,778 dollars per ounce.