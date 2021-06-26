UNDP and Jazz open registrations for SDG Bootcamps for Social Enterprises

Aimed at promoting social entrepreneurship and strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country, UNDP Pakistan and Jazz have launched SDG Bootcamp for Social Enterprises. Under the project, 20 bootcamps will be conducted across the county to train 800 young social entrepreneurs, including 50 percent women, over the course of two years. In this regard, a meeting was also held with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan recently where Knut Ostby, Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz apprised the President about the project and its expected impact.

Aspiring social entrepreneurs across Pakistan can apply for registrations https://bit.ly/3wTQPFM. The focus will be on enterprises that are innovative, tackle at least one of the development challenges of the country and contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The most promising social venture ideas will be provided seed money to start their initiatives.

UNDP has been a key partner for developing and implementing Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme which aims to empower Pakistani youth through various projects. As part of the project, the trainees will have an opportunity to secure Kamyab Jawan loans to make their business ideas a reality.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said, ‘UNDP has been an important technical partner of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme since its inception. I am sure that this partnership between UNDP and Jazz will help in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country and many beneficiaries of the SDG bootcamps will be able to secure Kamyab Jawan loans which would enable them to realize their business ideas.’