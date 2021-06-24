Seven Greek bishops hurt in acid attack

Seven bishops from the Greek Orthodox Church were hurt in an acid attack late Wednesday by a priest undergoing a disciplinary hearing in Athens, police said.

Three of the bishops were still in hospital following the attack, while a police officer who was at the scene was also being treated, police added. Greek media reported that they had suffered burns mostly on their faces. The suspect, a priest who risked being expelled from the church, was accused of being involved in drug trafficking, according to the ANA press agency. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou condemned the attack, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to the head of the Greek Church, Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos II. Mitsotakis said he was “deeply sad” and assured the bishop that “the state will offer all possible medical assistance for the victims’ speedy recovery”.