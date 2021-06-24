Pakistan Railways designs safety campaign to reduce trespassing accidents

LAHORE: An important meeting regarding the media strategy of the Railway Track Safety Campaign was held at the Directorate of Public Relations, Pakistan Railways Lahore.

Chief Operating Superintendent of Safety Shoaib Adil and Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen briefed the participants of the meeting about the salient features of the safety campaign.

Shoaib Adil, referring to the Safety Campaign, said, “Most of railway accidents are due to trespassing. We value people’s lives and we want to protect them to the fullest. We want to make people aware of trespassing through all government media platforms so that people can cross the track from the place where the regular place is designated. Crossing the track from other places endangers people’s lives. There have been many accidents in the past in which people have lost their lives due to carelessness.”

Director Public Relations Pakistan Railways Nazia Jabeen said, “For the success of the safety campaign, we need the cooperation of all government media outlets to reduce the number of trespassing accidents by raising awareness among the people about crossing railway tracks and saving lives.”

In this regard, the officers of all the participating departments agreed that they would use all their media forums in full support of Pakistan Railways to raise awareness about the public safety campaign which is centered on people safety.

In addition, the representatives of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television assured that these issues of Pakistan Railways will be highlighted in the current affairs and news programs of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

The participants made suggestions to run the campaign through pamphlets, banners, various seminars while railway station masters can also visit schools and colleges and put forward their views on safety so that awareness can be created among school and college children.

It was also suggested that the people should be alerted at the regional level through advertisements in the local newspapers. The district government should also be taken on board.

The meeting was attended by Radio Pakistan Deputy Controller Samullah Najam, Deputy General Manager Operations PEMRA Qasim Ahmed, Bureau Chief APP Talib Bhatti, Deputy Director Press Information Department Uzma Saleem and Shakeel Awan of Pakistan Television, DGPR Deputy Director Amir Rauf Khawaja.