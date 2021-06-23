IBCC warns public to be aware from fake agents of degree attestation, equivalence

ISLAMABAD: Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has warned the students and general public to be aware of the fake agents offering services for equivalence and attestation of certificates from IBCC.

In a public alert notice on Wednesday, IBCC informed that it has been notified that some individuals posing themselves as “agents” of IBCC are offering services to get equivalence certificates and attestation of documents from IBCC.

These individuals are also cheating the applicants by pasting fake IBCC Stamps/Tickets on original certificates, it added.

IBCC said that all such activities are criminal and such certificates shall lose their credibility and acceptability.

All concerned are further advised in their own interest to be extremely careful in such mal-activities, as IBCC publicly announces that it has absolutely no agent or sub-agent, even use of official tickets is restricted up to authorized officials only.

All are therefore warned to avoid such illegalities, such mal-activities will lead to criminal proceedings against agents or other involved individuals including cancellation of degree/certificate thereof, please.