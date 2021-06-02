Govt to provide ‘maximum relief’ to poor’ in budget, focus on job creation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said that the government would provide maximum relief to the poor in the upcoming budget 2021-22 and would focus on creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

The next budget would be presented under extraordinary circumstances due to the pandemic and as the first priority of the government to promote sectors which were adversely affected by the deadly virus, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said that the PTI-led government would present a people-friendly budget and would prove that they work for the benefit of the people.

“The government would ensure socioeconomic development and betterment of the poor segment of society, he said, adding that the government has been focusing on improving the production of industrial and agriculture sectors of the country.”

The smart lockdown strategy proved effective in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, he mentioned. He said Pakistan has successfully manufactured protective equipment and increased its export during the pandemic.

The international community is also acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts to counter the Covid-19 pandemic. The incumbent government has ensured that no daily wager is fired from his job during pandemic, he added.

It is appreciable that all the institutions have made collective efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that the government is making efforts to strengthen the economy and boost business activities in the country.