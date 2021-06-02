UNICEF needs US$55.73 mln to support humanitarian response during 2021

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan office needs some US$ 55.73 million during the current year to carry out the support of in-country humanitarian response. According to a document of UNICEF , only US$ 14.08 million (17 per cent) have been received to provide humanitarian support in the country. The additional funds have been received from Japan to provide health services in areas of response. A significant funding gap of US$ 46.34 million (83 per cent) still persists to provide critical emergency services nation-wide, said document. UNICEF expressed its sincere gratitude to Japan, Austrian Committee for UNICEF, Asian Development Bank, CERF Secretariat, CDC, World Bank, ECHO, Global Partnership for Education, Gavi -The Vaccine Alliance, Solidarity Fund, Standard Chartered, United Kingdom, United States along with all its public and private donors for their contributions, the document of UNICEF added.













