Construction in Swat boosting tourism

SWAT: People breathed a sigh of relief as construction work kicked off on a ten-kilometer-long road in the Kabal area of Swat.

Local people along with several high-ups of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), turned up at the groundbreaking ceremony for road construction which took place at Qalagay, an area in Kabal tehsil, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, ex-Nazim, Hayat Khan said, the road would act as a corridor for the area which was famous for its scenic beauty.

“Besides, the road which is being constructed will not only provide the people with a convenient journey but also give a healthy boost to the area’s tourism sector.”

Highlighting the plea of masses due to the dilapidated condition of the road, he said that the government was aware of this grave problem and that was why a sum of one-hundred and ninety million rupees had been allocated for the construction of the said road in the area.”

He assured the people of pushing the government time and time again to expedite work on all the developmental projects in the area.

“The PTI government is committed to bring prosperity to the area by boosting up all the socio-economic sector including health, education, and infrastructure and pay homage to public faith,” he said, adding that besides, bringing the road infrastructure at par with the standard, the far-flung areas of Kabal tehsil were in dire need for schools, college, and hospital for which the government must need concrete steps.