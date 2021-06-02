Momina Mustehsan slams netizens trying to come after Alizeh Shah

Pakistani TikTok star turned actor, Alizeh Shah is not new to netizens slamming her for her dressing.

Thus, she uploaded a video of herself wearing an elegant pink dress on Instagram, where she is seen enjoying Megan Thee Stallion’s song.

Alizeh captioned the video with, “not seekin approval” followed by an octopus emoji.

Many people saw this opportunity to school Shah on morals. Many people were commenting that they want the old her back or that she should wear modest clothes.

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan came to Alizeh’s defense while commenting, “She’s still the same person, just expressing herself differently.”

She also commented, “Whatever someone chooses to do with themselves (with no impact on you) is between them and Allah.”

There were some fans of Alizeh as well defending her in the comments, commenting things such as ‘You go girl’ etc.