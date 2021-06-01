Three border markets to enhance Pak-Iran trade: Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that three markets will be established near the border with Iran in Balochistan. In a couple of tweets on Tuesday, the advisor said that these markets will be established in Gabd, Mand and Chadgi areas of Balochistan. “In an effort to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and Iran, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two neighbours. The MOU was signed in April 2021,” tweeted Dawood. These markets will not only enhance bilateral trade but also give an opportunity to locals that will in turn provide sustenance, he added. Earlier in April last, Pakistan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up three border markets in the common border area between the two states. The MoU was signed during Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s official tour of Iran where he met Iran President Hassan Rouhani and other senior members of the Iranian government.













