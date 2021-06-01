Pakistan could benefit from the stability and development of Xinjiang: Yao Jing

Pakistan can benefit from the stability and development of Xinjiang, which can also benefit from China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation and the construction of the CPEC, so this is a win-win and mutually beneficial outcome, said former Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing. Xinjiang should be promoted to become a link between Pakistan and other countries in the future, said Yao, now director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People’s Government. “Central Asia’s economy and development are highly complementary, and China has provided Pakistan a good platform to expand its foreign economic and trade ties and enhance its foreign relations,” he told China Economic Net. In order to speed up the construction of the Belt and Road Core Area, the Party Committee and the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have put forward a series of policy proposals, put the construction of the China-Pakistan economic corridor in a more important position, and continuously promoted economic and trade exchanges with Pakistan to a broader space.













