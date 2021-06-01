Most medical staff needed for Olympics secured: official

TOKYO: The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have secured about 80% of the medical staff needed to stage the Games, a top Olympic official said on Monday, amid worries over infections and the slow rollout of vaccinations in the Japanese capital. Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the Games organising committee, said some domestic spectators could be allowed into venues for the benefit of athletes, although he personally preferred a total ban on attendance in order to reassure the public amid widespread opposition to the event. The number of medical staff necessary to service the Games, including doctors, nurses and physical therapists, had been lowered by about a third from the original target of 10,000 and 80% of that new number had been secured. “We’ve received double the number of expected applications from sports doctors when we asked for cooperation,” said Endo, one of seven vice presidents on the board of the organising committee and a former Olympics minister. Organisers were working with 10 hospitals in Tokyo and 20 outside the city to respond to emergencies. Doctors have warned here the Olympics would pressure the healthcare system which is already under strain as Japan sees record numbers of COVID-19 patients in critical condition, although the pace of new infections has slowed.













