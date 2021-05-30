Bilawal to meet ANP leadership today in Charsada

After Saturday’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) conference in Islamabad, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet with the top leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP) to address the evolving political situation today (Sunday).

The remaining eight PDM parties had a conference the day before, following which the alliance claimed that it had rejected the government’s “unilateral electoral changes” and promised to hold further rallies across Pakistan.

Political watchers and experts are closely watching Bhutto’s meeting with the ANP leadership, which comes following the release of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and subsequent efforts to reconcile the PPP, ANP, and PDM.

Following the meeting, the two parties’ leaders will conduct a joint press conference.