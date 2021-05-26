Ali Zafar says report in Tareen probe ‘purely internal’ to PTI

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday clarified his position that any findings submitted by him about ‘unfair treatment’ to Jahangir Tareen by the Federal Investigation Agency will have no legal effect and will purely be an ‘internal matter’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a series of posts on his official Twitter account, he wrote about ‘some persons and the media’ in ‘guessing’ on what his findings would turn out to be. “Let me make it clear that there is no report submitted by me. Any findings, not [necessarily] in writing, shall be purely internal to the PTI and have no legal value or status nor can the same have any relevance to or effect pending enquiries/investigations against the sugar barons or Mr Tareen,” he wrote.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that there was no room for concessions against corruption as per the government policy set out by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that he has been tasked to look into the complaints made by Tareen. He said that he will submit his recommendations directly and only to the prime minister once his probe concludes. In less than a week, this is the second time that the lawmaker has come out and issued a ‘clarification’ on the expected report.

Earlier, Ali Zafar had brushed aside the rumours that he had submitted the final report on the former PTI secretary-general. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan assigned Ali Zafar the task to ascertain the facts after a group of lawmakers alleged that the investigation agency was victimising Jahangir Tareen, as it investigated the sugar scam, which led to a shortage and price hike of the commodity.

“It has come to my notice that certain news is doing rounds [concerning the] submission of the report regarding Jahangir Khan Tareen,” Ali Zafar said in a tweet on Thursday. “This is incorrect and based on some misinformation. I have not submitted any final report so far,” he added.