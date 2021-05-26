Hadiqa Kiani, sad yet happy about Raqeeb Se ending

The Pakistani singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani took to Twitter where she shared a message with her fans about the show Raqeeb Se.

Kiani shared the news that the show would be ending this week.

The 46 years old actor also shared a note where she thanked the show runners for letting her a part of the show. She writes, “This is the week that Raqeeb Se comes to an end. My heart is so heavy yet so happy.”

She shared her pictures with Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood. She tagged HumTV network and used Raqeeb Se as a hashtag.

Raqeeb Se aired on HumTv from 20 January 2021 to 26 May 2021.