Asad Umer inaugurates gas supply for two villages of Ghotki

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted development in Sindh.

Talking to media on Monday after inaugurating the gas supply for two villages Sultan Waso and Gulbahar near Qadirpur Gas Field in Ghotki district, he said that the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not performing and neither allowing others to work for the development of the province. The federal minister said that prime minister had already announced a development package of Rs14,000 billion for Sindh.