Despite Covid, PTI govt handling economy well, says Farrukh

Faisalabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s economy has grown and the total volume of exports will reach $26 billion by the end of this financial year. IT exports accounted for 44%, with foreign exchange reaching $24 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year.

Talking to the media after the inauguration ceremony of Covid 19 ward at National Hospital Faisalabad, he said that the economy of the world has been affected due to Covid 19. Despite all these challenges, the current government under Imran Khan has achieved a lot in the economic field. Our economy is growing at 4% with an increase of $33 billion. He said Roshan Digital Accounts earned $1 billion, and Eurobonds $2.5 billion.

He said that pulses, seeds and petrol are imported due to which inflation goes up. The current government’s minimum borrowing was to repay the debts incurred by previous governments. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a scheme to provide roofs to the tenants at a monthly rent of Rs 10,000 to 20,000 in 5,000 to 10,000 monthly instalments, adding that past rulers had treated the country as a national criminal. No dam has been built in Pakistan since 1967. The Mohmand Dam project plan was prepared in 1963 and is being implemented by the Imran Khan government. Work on it is in full swing. With the completion of the water reservoir project started under the present government, 10,000 MW of electricity will be generated.

He said that the reservoirs to be built in 70 years have a capacity of 13 million acre-feet of water. While the Prime Minister is determined to complete the water reservoir of more capacity in 10 years, With the completion of these projects, 12.9 million acre-feet of water will be stored and millions of acres of land will be irrigated. He said that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Kachhi Canal Expansion and Terbela Phase Five projects in the next few days.