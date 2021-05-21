Nora Fatehi urges people for Covid-19 donations

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to urge her fans to donate for the COVID relief work. She stated that even a small contribution will help.

The famous Bollywood dance star shared a video requesting the donation. where she wrote in the caption, “Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other.”

In the video she said, “If you and I are able to stay at home with our families safe and healthy, then we are among the blessed one.”

