SWAT: A young man shot himself while making a Tiktok video in the Kabal area of Swat on Wednesday.

According to sources, 19-year-old Hameedullah, son of Allauddin, shot himself while making a video for social media app TikTok in Qalagay area of Kabal Tehsil of Swat. He died at the scene.

He put the pistol on his head and fired as soon as he pulled the trigger.

The video of the young man went viral on social media. His body was shifted to Kabal Hospital for postmortem.