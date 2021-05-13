Nation celebrates Eid with religious zeal, fervour amid Covid-19 measures

LAHORE: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervour amidst Covid-19 measures.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with strict adherence to SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr. Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are being subjected to oppression and brutality.