Lifeguards at Keenjhar Lake abruptly terminated by Sindh Govt

When there was the need to strengthen the measures at the Keenjhar Lake to ensure the safety of picnickers, the Sindh government has taken a bewildering decision to terminate around 8 lifeguards.

Victims of apathy protesting the decision of the Sindh government said that they were honestly carrying out their responsibilities by putting their lives at stake but despite that, Sindh Government decided to terminate them without citing any valid reasons.

One of the dejected lifeguards Ismail Ghandro said that they were appointed by the Sindh government in 2014 and during their service they had rescued several lives without demanding any reward but in the end, were fired for no reason.

Abdul Karim Toyo said that time and again they had approached authorities concerned for regularising them and introducing any explicit policy for them but all their efforts proved futile. “Whenever any tragedy occurs at the Keenjhar lake tall claims of screwing up the safety measures are made by Sindh Government but with no results,noted Karim Bux. They demanded the Sindh government their reinstatement and threatened to widen the scope of their protest if their demand was not met.