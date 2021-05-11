Imran Khan responds to public queries in live broadcast session

Prime Minister Imran Khan is once again addressing a live broadcast session to respond to the questions of the public.

According to sources privy to this development, people would be encouraged to put in their calls and speak to Imran Khan directly about the issues that they wish their prime minister must address.

People can contact with the prime minister on telephone number 051-9224900.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister also took phone calls from people on April 4 at 11:30am and before that on March 28 during a telethon for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

“It is the practical implementation of the promise made by the prime minister to the masses in his victory speech that he would be answerable before the people,” a PTI leader said. During his previous interactions with the people during the last year, Imran Khan had focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging the masses to realise the importance of practicing caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce spread of the virus.