PCB completes first phase of vaccination for players and staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board has successfully completed the first phase of vaccination against the coronavirus with the collaboration of the Pakistan government and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The first phase included the vaccination of leading Pakistani cricketers across all three formats and the support staff as well.

Test team players have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Harare. pic.twitter.com/e9BU3kAcIZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2021

PCB is one of the first cricketing boards to vaccinate its players and staff to ensure their health and safety during the pandemic.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team, and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated. Many franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three-match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The vaccination drive started on 4 March in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on 6 May when eight players – part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe – were given second doses in Harare.

The next phase will include remaining domestic men cricketers, national women cricketers, age-group cricketers, and support staff of the domestic, national women, and age-group teams will be vaccinated.