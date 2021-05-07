14 Radio Pakistan transmitters burnt, disrupting transmission in Larkana

Radio Pakistan, Larkana, is facing multifarious problems since its beginning which have never been resolved.

Sources have revealed that 14 out of 40 modules of 100 khz transmitter installed at the Chooharpur station are burnt at the moment and no alternative electricity supply has been ensured to keep it’s transmission going round the clock.

It was also learnt that Radio Pakistan’s range is about 600 square kilometers or between 400 to 500 square miles and it’s transmission is even heard in India apart from Pakistan, but it has been limited to FM service and it’s medium wave broadcasting has been inoperative due to negligence of the engineering department of the Radio Pakistan.

Sources further added that if the electric supply is disconnected from the grid station to carry out electricity load shedding or on outage basis for removing faults then the transmission of the Radio Pakistan is also closed down

as the station has no standby generator facility which is astonishing.

These sources further said that the generator supplied to the station has become outdated and no new generator has so far been supplied to ensure round the clock broadcasting.

Members of Writers Club, civil society and social welfare organisations have demanded the federal government to immediately remove faults, ensure supply of a new diesel generator along with its running cost so that Radio Pakistan Larkana could be able to function properly.

Radio Pakistan, Larkana, was inaugurated in 2017 by Sheeraz Latif ex-General General and Fayaz Baloch, ex-Director but it’s foundation stone was laid by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in 1995.