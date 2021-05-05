Sharjeel must improve his fitness to make better use of his talent: Yousuf

LAHORE: Batting legend Mohammad Yousuf is working with Sharjeel Khan at the National High Performance Center in Lahore, in order to improve the batting technique of the left-hand opener. Yousuf believes that the opener needs to improve his fitness in order to make better use of his batting talent. “Sharjeel gained a lot of weight during his spot-fixing ban, which is causing issue in his batting. Better balance, weight transfer and playing the ball closer to the body will help Sharjeel become a mature batsman,” said Yousuf.

“Sharjeel is an excellent power-hitter, who can give valuable starts to Pakistan team. Every batsman requires some fine tuning and minor adjustments, which can improve his game,” he added. Sharjeel expressed his delight at the chance to learn from Yousuf and wants to make the most of the opportunity. “Trainer Yasir Malik has given me an excellent fitness plan, which I am following under the supervision of Saboor Ahmed. I’ll be more likely to succeed if my fitness improves. Hence I am training to improve my fitness and skills at NHPC,” said Sharjeel. “I am learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is advising me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him. Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on Africa tour,” he added.

Sharjeel has joined the likes of Shan Masood, Imamul Haq, Azam Khan and Naseem Shah who are also training at the National High Performance Center and working to improve their skills.