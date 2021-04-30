UrduFlix bringing 40 new original web-series in 2021

With a plethora of digital content available on the web, new-age content has slowly taken centre stage and players like UrduFlix, which has recently been launched by Emax Media, is playing a giant role in generating viewership with its unique content.

UrduFlix, which was recently launched as the first ever Urdu OTT platform in Pakistan has taken the media by storm with new webseries launches. With expectations on the rise, UrduFlix is set to bring even more entertainment our way with around 40 new original webseries launching on the OTT platform in mid-2021.

Not only launching big stars like TikToker Hareem Shah and cricketing legend Fawad Alam, UrduFlix is also bringing some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry on the platform. From crime, thriller, romance, to rom-coms, UrduFlix is bringing new content for every age in ebery genre fir viewers to indulge in.

UrduFlix, recently launched as Pakistan’s first-ever Urdu OTT platform has upped the game and expectations with brilliant new content and has kept the surprises coming. The platform has also garnered great feedback from the audiences after its first webseries ‘Dulhan Aur 1 Raat’ starring Alizeh Shah went on air. The platform is officially live for download for viewers on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV.

UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform that will provide viewers with access to original Urdu Series, Flims, Web series, Drama Serial and Urdu Dubbed Turkish Dramas. This platform brings in a plethora of new-age content from original to already popular dramas and films.