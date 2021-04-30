JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports

The latest, upgraded version of the JF-17 fighter jet has recently been spotted equipped with China’s most advanced air-to-air combat missile that is also used by China’s J-20 stealth aircraft, with military observers saying on Thursday that the weapon will give the China-Pakistan jointly developed light fighter the upper hand against its counterparts in dogfights and make it one of the world’s best in its class. A photo recently circulating on social media shows a JF-17 Block 3 fighter jet with the serial number ‘3001’t on a test flight, Global Times quoting eastday.com, a Shanghai-based news website, reported. This is the first time the aircraft with this particular serial number has been seen by the general public, and a PL-10 air-to-air combat missile can be seen on the tip of each of its wings, the report said, without revealing the date and location.













