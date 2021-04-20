PM appoints Jamshed Cheema as SAPM on food security

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the appointment of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on food security, a notification issued in this regard said.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister’s Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news.

“Cheema is a hard working and capable man,” Dr Shahbaz wrote. “May Allah help and support him [in his endeavours].” Dr Shahbaz Gill also uploaded a copy of the official notification regarding Cheema’s appointment.

Commenting on the development, PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan also took to Twitter and congratulated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for his nomination. “He is an old PTI member and an expert in food security and agricultural sciences,” Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote.