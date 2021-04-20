PM to visit Saudi Arabia near Eid: Saudi ambassador

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia either before or immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr, Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Pakistan said on Monday. During his visit, the prime minister will have a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the prime minister’s trip to the kingdom has been confirmed but the dates will be announced later. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, who had invited the prime minister to visit the kingdom. The prime minister had accepted his offer. The phone call was made hours after the premier had penned a letter to MBS, lauding the launch of the “Saudi Green Initiative” and “Green Middle East” initiative. The PM’s Office, in a series of tweets, said the premier and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. Crown Prince MBS had also enquired about the health of PM Khan and pledged to work in coordinated efforts towards the shared goal of protecting the environment, confirmed Special Assistant to PM on the environment and climate change Malik Amin Aslam. The two country leaders further discussed the regional matters and furthering bilateral projects both present and prospected.













