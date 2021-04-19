Easypaisa and (BISE) Swat sign agreement to digitize fee payments

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has inked an agreement with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Saidu Sharif, Swat to bring convenient fee payment solutions to students of the region. This service will simplify fee payments including but not limited to Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate exams, Gazette, Certificate/DMC verification, and miscellaneous fees.

The agreement was signed between senior representatives of Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa and BISE Swat. Under the accord, students from far-flung areas of District Swat, Shangla, and Buner will be able to make payments digitally without having to physically visit bank branches. These improvements will open new horizons as well as create more opportunities for locals to embrace digital payments.

Commenting on the development, M. MudassarAqil, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa stated; “The key to a sustainable modern economy lies in embracing digital solutions. With Easypaisa, we are making all-out efforts to ensure that these solutions are readily available to the masses and offer convenience to them. We are tapping into markets that have remained unserved previously in a bid to create a conducive environment for all citizens alike so that transactions like the ones for BISE Swat can be made in a few clicks.”