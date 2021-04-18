PTI govt determined to reduce gap between rich and poor: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships programme for poor and intelligent students in Punjab is being successfully carried out, with the purpose of providing financial support to deserving students.

CM Buzdar said the government is determined to breach the gulf of economic disparity between privileged and poor segments of the society according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Buzdar said the government will ensure the transparent and justified distribution of stipends, and the students can apply for scholarships from the PITB web portal by remaining at their home.

Intermediate Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of matriculation results, whereas Undergraduate Scholarships will be given on the basis of intermediate results. He said that 14000 intermediate scholarships and 891 undergraduate scholarships will be distributed among the students of public colleges and universities.

Moreover, 50% Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships will be given to needy and destitute children while the remaining 50% will be awarded to students of all districts purely on merit. Scholarship share of science students is 60% and humanities group students will get 40%, he added. Usman Buzdar further stated that Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships will also be given to the children of low paid employees of the government (Darja Chaharum Ky Mulazmeen). Rs. 25,000 will be distributed to each student per annum in the head of Intermediate Scholarship, overall Rs.700 million will be paid annually.

Similarly, undergraduate scholarships will be given to the top students of every undergraduate programme in 30 government universities. Undergraduate scholarships will include full tuition fees for the entire academic session. Rs. 67 million will be paid annually and a total of Rs. 268 million will be distributed among the deserving students under this head of the scholarship.

He said that this programme will be beneficial for those poor students who could not continue their education due to financial difficulties. He said that Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships are not for any particular religion or class but for every talented and needy student. The Punjab government would not only continue this scholarship programme but also allocate substantial funds every year for this project. The welfare of humanity is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the government is following the same in Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarships, he added.

Meanwhile, the 33rd meeting of Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority was held under the chair of Buzdar at CM office, where he was briefed in detail about Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence. Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that Corona SOPs are being thoroughly ensured in Danish Schools. T

The Chief Minister termed the performance of Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to poor but intelligent children in backward areas. He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school will be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities will be provided to boys and girls students adding that quality education for all is our vision. He said that Danish Schools are providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities.

The meeting was further informed that new Danish Schools in Tandlianwala and Hasilpur will start soon. It was briefed in the meeting that the historic building of Lady Anderson School in Sialkot has been restored in its original condition. 36 students of Danish School have got admission in Medical College, similarly, 250 students in Engineering Universities on merit.