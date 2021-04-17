Daily Times

Sunday, April 18, 2021


Imran Abbas recites Qaseeda Burda Shareef

News Desk

As the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing across the world, Pakistan actor Imran Abbas treated his fans with a beautiful rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef.

The video has been shot in Turkey and is directed by Imran Abbas himself. The 38-year-old announced on Instagram, “My first directorial video with the launch of my YouTube channel. Qaseeda Burda Shareef Premieres now.”

Imran Abbas revealed further details on YouTube. “It is a beautiful & Nostalgic Qaseeda Burdah Shareef from the past good times, this piece is recorded in beautiful streets of turkey,” he wrote.

