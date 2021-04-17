Imran Abbas recites Qaseeda Burda Shareef

As the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing across the world, Pakistan actor Imran Abbas treated his fans with a beautiful rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef.

The video has been shot in Turkey and is directed by Imran Abbas himself. The 38-year-old announced on Instagram, “My first directorial video with the launch of my YouTube channel. Qaseeda Burda Shareef Premieres now.”

Imran Abbas revealed further details on YouTube. “It is a beautiful & Nostalgic Qaseeda Burdah Shareef from the past good times, this piece is recorded in beautiful streets of turkey,” he wrote.