CM Buzdar pays tribute to police martyrs, meets their families

Usman-Buzdar-2-750x369Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday met with the bereaved heirs of police constables Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Imran at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, who were martyred during fierce clashes between charged activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and law enforcement agencies.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families. He announced to provide employment and education to the children of the martyrs and the shaheed package will also be given to the martyrs’ families.

The CM directed the IG to complete formalities for hiring Ms Hafza Afzal, the MSc Chemistry daughter of martyred constable Muhammad Afzal. He also consoled Naziran Bibi, mother of Muhammad Imran, and said every police official is your son and further assured the heirs that the Punjab government will extend full support to them.

Later, the CM visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the injured police officials. He presented flowers to the injured officials and directed to provide the best medical facilities to Constable Rizwan Ali who is almost paralysed due to the torture of the protesters.

“Every effort should be made for the treatment of Rizwan Ali as I want to see him standing on his feet,” the CM directed. He also inquired after injured constables Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Farooq and Hakim Ali.

Hakim Ali thanked the CM and vowed to return to his job for protecting the life and property of the people. The CM appreciated the sacrifices and passion of police officials adding that the nation salutes them.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday approved funds for mega infrastructure projects and up gradation of hospitals and Universities.

The funds were approved during a meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance which was chaired by the CM, to decide about the release of funds to development projects.

The meeting was told that 6 metallic roads projects will be completed at a cost of 19 crore rupees in Lahore. The meeting, in principle, approved to develop four model graveyards in Lahore through Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Approval of water supply schemes was also granted for Chichawatni and Harappa. Both the projects were announced by CM during his Sahiwal visit. It was decided to build a modern bus stand in Mianwali, while the sewerage and drainage project in the bus stand will be completed with a cost of 13 crore rupees. 4 development projects were approved for Mianwali city along with the approval of 5 roads’ construction schemes.

The CM approved funds for the up-gradation of THQ hospital Minchinabad with a cost of 37 crore rupees. Expansion in the premises of Khawaja Ghulam Fareed mausoleum at Kot Mithan was approved and a boundary wall and marble floor will be constructed there. Different schemes of provision of water for drinking and irrigation purposes under Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority were also approved. The meeting was told that numerous projects will be completed with an amount of 5.71 billion under the Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project. Bridge and the metallic road will be constructed at Sanghar Nullah and 3.97 crore rupees will be spent to complete the water supply scheme at Sakhi Sarwar.

The meeting also approved Rs. 500 million each for Baba Farid University Pakpattan, Koh-e-Suleman University Rajanpur and University of Hafizabad. In-principle approval was accorded to give 8000 laptops to rural markaz-e-maal while the CM directed to give 2200 laptops to backward areas’ colleges. The meeting further approved giving the status of associate colleges to five colleges.