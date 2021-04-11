Three remanded in Karachi woman suicide case

A local court on Saturday handed over three suspects to police on two-day physical remand in a case related to a woman who committed suicide after allegedly being blackmailed by them.

The police officials presented three accused before the judicial magistrate Central in a case related to a woman’s suicide after being blackmailed. Police officials told the judicial magistrate that three other accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

Later, the court has sent the suspects on two-day physical remand to police.

An audio message of a Karachi woman who allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed had come to light on Friday. The woman, in a voice note sent to her friend, said that the boys of the neighbourhood were blackmailing her and she was being forced to meet them.

In the audio statement, the woman said she stayed up all night after what happened with her. “I’m being called, I’m being intimidated to come and meet.” The woman had said that there are many boys who are blackmailing her, the video was made viral again. “The step I’m going to take is to end my life, pray for me. forgive me,” she said.

Police had also obtained the audio recording of the woman and made the woman’s statement part of the FIR.

The case of the suicide in the Shadman Town area of Karachi has been registered in Shahrah Noor Jahan police station against six men over the complaint of the brother of the deceased.

Police had said the deceased committed suicide by strangling a fan.