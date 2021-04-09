TCL Pakistan opens its second flagship store

TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 TV brand has opened its second flagship store in Karachi. The newly launched flagship store is located Plot # 138, Block 2, PECHS, Main Tariq Road, Karachi. TCL stores aim to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to its consumers as they venture out to buy new electronics. To celebrate the grand opening, TCL brand is offering exclusive discounts, offers and gifts with every purchase.

TCL promises its customers a finest shopping experience with its entire premium product range. By presenting its full array of LED TVs including QLED TV, UHD TV, and Smart TVs as well as its Sound Bars and the extended Smart Air Conditioner range, the flagship store aims to fortify TCL Pakistan’s presence further in the country.

Sharing his views on the launch of the store, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand’s commitment to making the best technology readily available all across the country. This store will help customers experience TCL’s premium product range and shopping experience. We will continue to work on expanding our network and bringing the latest technology and innovation to provide the best experience to our customers.”

TCL has maintained its position of being the No. 1 in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV Brand in the Global Consumer Electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries and aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available globally.