Pak-Russia’s reluctant romance

Even though the Moscow-Islamabad relationship has long been plagued (thanks to the deep-rooted misunderstandings that go as back as the Cold War), the last decade has seen the top political and diplomatic powers warming up. In a very recent development, Pakistan and Russia have agreed to develop cooperation in economic, energy and defence fields. Indeed, a much-touted beginning of a “new chapter” in the bilateral relationship. Russian think tanks have been highly encouraging of Pakistan since 2015–hailing the strategic ties as “transformational” for their country’s Eurasian vision. However, New Delhi’s discomfort had always obstructed any constructive development. With Russia scaling up military cooperation with Pakistan and the recent first visit by its foreign minister in nearly a decade, the reluctant romance seems to be taking a turn for the better.

And why wouldn’t it? Given Moscow’s reaffirmed desire to establish itself as a superpower in the immediate domain and beyond and Islamabad’s active pursuit of new alliances, re-establishing closer relations would be a win-win for both countries. After all, Russia was one of the first countries to welcome the newly-founded Pakistan in its folds. The educational and cultural exchanges undertaken between 1947-50 and 1965-68; Russia’s active mediation efforts in the 1966 Tashkent Summit and the ever-so-important establishment of Pakistan Steel Mills are all glorious reminders of our brotherly past.

Quite understandably, this breaking of ice is not sitting well with our next-door neighbours. Our joint naval manoeuvres, Russian commitment regarding a $14 billion investment in Pakistan’s energy sector and the strategic deal involving advanced fighter jets and attack helicopters have all made them sit upright. A strategic alliance would mean a no-repeat episode of Moscow siding with Indian position in 1971. Their hawks are, therefore, working relentlessly to undermine the Pak-Russia ties. Heated catch-phrases like “Indophobia” and “containment of the US” are being thrown left, right and centre to further disillusion Washington lobbies. Busy spreading tales of the growing camaraderie between Pakistan and China, these nefarious actors turn blind to their courtship with the US. The Biden administration has been very clear in continuing the policy of developing a strategic relationship with India. They may elucidate this preference as part of the containment of China, but a similar policy has been supported by their predecessors (from Clinton all the way to Trump). It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that opening more doors to New Delhi would unequivocally mean further titling the South Asian balance to Pakistan’s disadvantage. Ergo, when India is leaving no stones unturned to carve a middle ground between Iran and the US, why should Pakistan not try its hand at the game being played far and wide?

Russian analysts have repeatedly pinpointed Pakistan’s unique pivoting location that is capable of “zipping together the various forces of Eurasia.” Now, it would be disastrous if Islamabad acts like a sitting duck as New Delhi is busy charting out a campaign to isolate us diplomatically. Now is the best time to make a grand spectacle of our growing clout. Let’s dip our toes in Russia’s agriculture and textile markets (an easy target considering its import embargo on EU products). There is no denying the fact that we want respectful treatment from the US; not a continuation of its “do more” mantra. Deepening ties with Moscow and, in turn, adding it to the Pak-China block are the perfect remedies to the US’s indifference. *