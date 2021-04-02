Rahim Pardesi welcomes baby boy

Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi has been blessed with a baby boy with his second wife Somia Rahim.

Pardesi shared the good news on his Instagram account late on Wednesday with a picture of his little bundle of joy and an excited, “It’s a Boy!” in the caption.

“Alhumdulilah the baby and the mom are fine and healthy now,” he assured, likening the experience to a “scary rollercoaster ride” that they braved through. “Thank you so so much to everyone who prayed for us and had our backs,” he added.

This is Pardesi’s first child with Somia and his fourth child from his two marriages. He has three children, two boys and a girl, with his first wife Sumera, to whom he is still married.

Along with sharing a picture with Somia in the hospital, Pardesi also shared a picture of Sumera and their kids with the newborn on his Instagram stories.

Congratulations to Pardesi and his family on the new addition to their brood!